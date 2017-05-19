Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Wake up and smell the coffee in the beautiful town of Vrhnika. Photo: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Things to do in Slovenia this weekend: wine-tasting events, a vintage car show, etc.

A weekend chock-full of fun events

19. May 2017 ob 22:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

This weekend will be jam-packed with fun and exciting events across Slovenia. Let’s take a look at some of them.

The North-Eastern town of Ptuj will host a wine, culinary and fine arts festival called Salon Sauvignon on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. For 18 euros, attendees can sample the best Sauvignon wines from Slovenia and attend a number of lectures.

The second Vrhnika Coffee Festival will go down on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coffee aficionados can partake of such items as coffee deserts, coffee cocktails, and coffee-inspired cuisine. Admission is free of charge.

The traditional Festival of the Refošk Wine will take place in the South-Western town of Marezige between Friday and Sunday. The festival will also feature a culinary workshop and a number of food-related, cultural, sporting, and other events. On Sunday, the King of Refošk will be crowned.

The 35th Vinska Vigred wine festival kicked off in the town of Metlika on Friday. This year, organizers expect 20,000 people to attend the largest wine festival in the South-Eastern region of Bela krajina (White Carniola). The festival will focus on wine and traditional cuisine.

The Kotl'jada stew festival will get underway in the Northern town of Ravne na Koroškem on Saturday. The festival will feature a stew cook-off, and the contestants must use locally-sourced ingredients.

Vintage cars will fill the parking lot at the foot of Velika Planina and in Volčji Potok this weekend as the European Classic Car Meet is set to showcase around 100 vintage cars from 10 countries. Saturday’s event will feature a fashion show and a dream wedding. Organizers expect around 10,000 attendees this year.

On Sunday, an event dedicated to the Karst Shepherd dog breed will take place in the Seasonal Lakes of Pivka park. Admission is free, and you can also visit the Seasonal Lakes of Pivka museum for free.

Due to inclement weather, the Beer & Burger Fest in Ljubljana has been postponed to the weekend of Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

A. P. J., translated by D. V.