Thirty-nine Bohinj high-mountain pastures still active

Bohinj is entering 2018 with a new strategic framework for the sustainable development of high-mountain pastures, which are becoming one of the municipality’s most recognizable brands.
Residents have been invited to take part in the drafting of the strategy, whose goal is to preserve traditional grazing practices and to boost cheesemaking on all the still-functioning pastures.
The document defines 52 high-mountain pastures, of which 39 are still operational. There, traditional farming is still carried out – mostly grazing and cheesemaking. The residents of Bohinj can be proud of their high-mountain pastures, especially considering that the lifestyle is dying out elsewhere, says Mayor Franc Kramar. He adds that the municipality is setting aside substantial funds for farming and improving conditions for high-altitude grazing.
The document also foresees a potential problem: Given the recent increase in visitor numbers, some owners may decide to abandon farming altogether and redirect their efforts solely to tourism.
