“This could be Iličić’s best season of his career”

Among the Slovenian national soccer team members who played for their clubs in the previous week, Josip Iličić, Benjamin Verbič, Tim Matavž, and Jan Oblak won the most accolades.
Iličić’s performance in the team colors of Atalanta drew the most attention. He excelled in his team’s game against Apollon in the Europa League. The 29-year-old had a role in all the goals scored by his team, which went to win the game at the Atleti Azzuri d’Italia Stadium with a score of 3:1. At the end of the 11th minute, he made his way to the second goalpost and managed to score after a pass by Leonardo Spianzzola, making the score 1:0.
Later, the guests managed to draw after a goal by André Schembri but their fans weren’t thrilled for long, since Andrea Petagna managed to regain a lead for the hosts just a few minutes later. After a corner pass by Iličić, Petagna scored a goal with his head. The final score came in the 66th minute, when Remo Freuler scored after Iličić passed him the ball on the edge of the penalty area.
This weekend, Iličić also played a national championship game, when Atalanta defeated Bologna 1:0. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini is thrilled with his performances. “He’s in top form because he joined our team at the right age. His technical skills are outstanding, and he has a rational mind, which means that he could have the best season of his career,” says the 59-year-old coach.
