Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Men in Slovenia celebrate on 10 March. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piškotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

This is your life. If you are a man and live in Slovenia ...

Men in Slovenia celebrate on 10 March

10. March 2017 ob 09:00

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Men in Slovenia celebrate on 10 March. Therefore, we present some facts from 2015 on the life cycle of an average man in Slovenia.

If you are a man and live in Slovenia,

- you are one of the 1.02 million male residents of Slovenia.

- your name is most probably Franc, Janez, Ivan, Anton or Marko.

- your educational level is lower than that of women.

- you are on average 41.1 years old.

- you are on average 178 cm tall and weigh on average 85 kg.

- you will probably live shorter than your female peers.

- you are generally less satisfied with your life than women in general.

- you are at lower risk of poverty than women (13% vs 15.6%).

Robert Dragan, Brigita Vrabič Kek, Martina Žnidaršič, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia