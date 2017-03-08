Slovenian Magazine
News in English
International Women’s Day. Foto: BoBo

This is your life. If you are a woman and live in Slovenia ...

International Women’s Day
8. March 2017 ob 08:00
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

At the International Women’s Day we present some facts from 2015 recorded by statisticians on the life cycle of an average woman in Slovenia.

If you are a woman and live in Slovenia,

- you are one of the 1.04 million female residents of Slovenia.
- your name is perhaps Marija, Ana, Maja, Irena or Mojca - these are namely the most common female names in the country.
- your educational level is higher than that of men.
- you are on average 44.1 years old.
- you are on average 165 cm tall and weigh on average 69 kg.
- you gave birth to 1.5 children on average.
- you will probably live longer than your male peers.
- you are in general satisfied with your life and more satisfied than men in general.
- you are at greater risk of poverty than men (15.6% vs 13%).

Robert Dragan, Brigita Vrabič Kek, Martina Žnidaršič, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia
Women in Slovenia in 2015. Foto: Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia