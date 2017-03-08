Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! International Women’s Day. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

This is your life. If you are a woman and live in Slovenia ...

International Women’s Day

8. March 2017 ob 08:00

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

At the International Women’s Day we present some facts from 2015 recorded by statisticians on the life cycle of an average woman in Slovenia.

If you are a woman and live in Slovenia,

- you are one of the 1.04 million female residents of Slovenia.

- your name is perhaps Marija, Ana, Maja, Irena or Mojca - these are namely the most common female names in the country.

- your educational level is higher than that of men.

- you are on average 44.1 years old.

- you are on average 165 cm tall and weigh on average 69 kg.

- you gave birth to 1.5 children on average.

- you will probably live longer than your male peers.

- you are in general satisfied with your life and more satisfied than men in general.

- you are at greater risk of poverty than men (15.6% vs 13%).

Robert Dragan, Brigita Vrabič Kek, Martina Žnidaršič, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia