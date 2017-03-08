This is your life. If you are a woman and live in Slovenia ...

At the International Women’s Day we present some facts from 2015 recorded by statisticians on the life cycle of an average woman in Slovenia.
If you are a woman and live in Slovenia,
- you are one of the 1.04 million female residents of Slovenia.
- your name is perhaps Marija, Ana, Maja, Irena or Mojca - these are namely the most common female names in the country.
- your educational level is higher than that of men.
- you are on average 44.1 years old.
- you are on average 165 cm tall and weigh on average 69 kg.
- you gave birth to 1.5 children on average.
- you will probably live longer than your male peers.
- you are in general satisfied with your life and more satisfied than men in general.
- you are at greater risk of poverty than men (15.6% vs 13%).
