The feature film by director Hanna Slak builds on actual events from the life of the Zasavje miner Mehmedalija Alić and his autobiography Nihče (Nobody). Photo: Slovenian Film Centre

Three awards for Slovenian film Rudar at the Iranian Film Festival

The oldest film festival in the region

29. April 2018 ob 14:07

The Slovenian film Rudar (The Miner), written and directed by Hanna Slak, has received three awards at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran. The film won the prize for the best male role, the award of film critics and the special prize for peace.

The feature film by director Hanna Slak builds on actual events from the life of the Zasavje miner Mehmedalija Alić and his autobiography Nihče (Nobody). He tells a shocking story about a miner who fights for a decent burial of victims of post-war killings. At the 20th Festival of Slovene Film, it received the Vesna award for directing, montage and the main male role played by Leon Lučev.

The Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran is the oldest film festival in the region as well as Asia, and is considered one of the most important cultural events in the country. 120 films from 54 countries were presented between 19 and 26 April. The festival was attended by a number of internationally renowned filmmakers, including the U. S. legend Oliver Stone, actor Franco Nero, Jean-Pierre Leaud and musician Nicola Piovani. Special attention was given to the Italian film, writes the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

