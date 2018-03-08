Three binding bids for Gorenje arrive from Asia

8. May 2018

Velenje - MMC RTV SLO

The Velenje-based Gorenje Group has announced the receipt of three binding bids from strategic partners in Asia. The deadline for potential buyers to submit bids has expired. So who will buy 50% of Gorenje?

By the close, Gorenje had received three binding bids, but they were unwilling to reveal the identities of the bidders during the process of gathering bids. They will now review the bids with a group of major shareholders who have participated in the opportunity analysis for strategic partnerships. More information will be provided within a week.

Denis Oštir, director of corporate communications at Gorenje, estimated that three binding bids are good news for the company and shareholders. All three companies decided to bid for strategic partnerships after carrying out due diligence. Gorenje will now review the binding bids and more information about the procedure will be announced by 15th May.

Four non-binding bids

Non-binding bids were submitted by four potential strategic partners, but three of them, all from Asia, carried out due diligence. The bidders, active in the manufacture of white goods and household appliances, submitted bids for a controlling stake of at least 50% plus one share.

According to unofficial information published in the newspaper Finance, non-binding bids were certainly submitted by two of the largest Chinese manufacturers of white goods, Haier and Hefei Meiling. The identities of the other two bidders are unknown, but Midea Group, which focuses more on the manufacture of air conditioners, has been mentioned in connection with the bidding process.

