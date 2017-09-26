Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Ministry of Education, Science and Sport also warned the Ljubljana School of Business of the suspected risk of migration and fictitious studies. Photo: BoBo Share

Through fictitious "studies" in Slovenia to Europe

26. September 2017 ob 12:53

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Around 150 young people from India, Nepal and Bangladesh made an attempt to enroll into study programs in Slovenia. Their enrollment would have helped them obtain residency permits, which would have then allowed them to continue their journey onwards towards Western Europe. Their intention was discovered by Slovenian crime officers, which advised the administrative units to annul their residency permits.

Residency permits were already granted to some of the "students". Two private higher education institutions also profited from the deals. The institutions first established contact with an agency from India. In return for a fee they helped the "students" arrange their status in Slovenia. In that way the young foreigners managed to obtain residency permits. The schools, one of them is the Ljubljana School of Business, were set to make a good profit through tuition fees (several hundred thousand euros). They also charged the »students« 200 euro enrolment fees.



Once journalists started investigating the matter the school informed that the foreigners would not be accepted as there was not enough time to arrange their documentation. The police then advised the administrative unit in Ljubljana to annul their residency permits, as the permits were in danger of being abused. The Ministry of Education, Science and Sport also warned the Ljubljana School of Business of the suspected risk of migration and fictitious studies.

Tadeja Anžlovar, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.