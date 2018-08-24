Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! This is the first such Time's list and the selection includes museums, parks, and institutions as well as restaurants, bars, and hotels. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Kaja Sajovic Share

Time ranked Hiša Franko among 100 world's greatest places

Slovenian restaurant among the elite

24. August 2018 ob 20:05

New York/Kobarid - MMC RTV SLO

In its special edition, the Time compiled a list of one hundred world's greatest places that are worth visiting. Among them is also Hiša Franko restaurant.

"This is something we should celebrate, dance and party! Thank you very much! I am honored, but humble at the same time. We can improve. I am looking forward to tomorrow," wrote Roš about the news. »Crazy, I didn't even know they make such lists. Nobody called us to let us know. I logged into my Facebook account yesterday and all my friends started sending me link to this list, and I was clueless,« said the enthusiastic chef from Kobarid.

This is the first such Time's list and the selection includes museums, parks, and institutions as well as restaurants, bars, and hotels. The proposals were made by both the editors and correspondents, as well as dozens of experts from this field.

Then the American Time evaluated each proposal based on key factors, such as quality, originality, innovation, durability, and impact. This list is the result of that and it is as diverse as the world which it reflects. The places on that list extend across six continents and 48 countries around the world.

Hiša Franko in the top 21

Hiša Franko, otherwise the 48th best restaurant in the world after recent selection of the 50 Best Restaurants, has entered the list of restaurants and bars you should visit before you die.

In this category, there are 21 locations, including famous names, such as the Danish restaurant Noma, the best London bar Dandelyan, a futuristic restaurant from Shanghai called Ultraviolet and Koks from the remote Faroe Islands.

Time used one of Ana's last plates for the main picture, "Lick your fingers", the picture of crab rolls and goat, served in a wooden box with seasonal vegetables (on the picture above).

The magazine briefly discusses Ana's unique story of an unhappy diplomat, who gave up her job in Brussels in order to take over the restaurant of her partner Valter Kramar in the idyllic Posočje.

Ana was last year declared the best woman chef master in the world and Hiša Franko made it to top 50 world's best restaurants for the first time.

