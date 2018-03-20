Too much unhealthy eating

A survey by the National Institute for Public Health reveals that every second Slovene eats unhealthily, the majority being men, young adults, people from lower social classes and those who had a vocational education.
However, it is encouraging to note that the intake of sweet beverages has gone down, while the daily intake of vegetables is increasing. More and more people are eating a regular breakfast. But our food is still too salty and our intake of salt is twice the recommended level.
As the result of an unhealthy lifestyle, two thirds of adults have health problems, such as high blood sugar, high blood pressure, high levels of fats in the blood, are overweight etc. That is why it is crucial to lower this excessive intake of salt, as we still consume twice the acceptable norm. Also, we need to add more fruit and vegetables to our diet. But Vida Fajdiga Turk says that, compared with the previous years, Slovenes have somewhat improved regarding vegetables: "For the first time since 2012, vegetable consumption has gone up, but there are nevertheless still too few vegetables in our diet. We consume only one third of the recommended amount."
We consume enough meat, but there are too many meat products on our tables and not enough fish. Only a third of people eat fish once a week. Fish is consumed more often by men, people with higher education and those from higher social classes.
An encouraging fact is that the intake of sweet beverages has decreased, but we still need to considerably limit our intake of sugar. It is not only what we eat, but also when and how often. Meals taken during the first half of the day are far more energy efficient and fat storage is considerably lower.
