Primož Roglič won the 2015 Tour of Slovenia. Photo: www.alesfevzer.com

Tour of Slovenia will be Roglič’s preparation for Tour de France

Five stages and seven UCI World Tour teams

13. April 2018 ob 20:15

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The 25th Tour of Slovenia will feature five days of non-stop entertainment, five stages, and a time trial from Trebnje to Novo mesto.

This year’s edition of the Tour of Slovenia will kick off in Lendava on June 13 and conclude in Novo mesto on June 17. The queen stage from Ljubljana to Kamnik will be held on June 16. Both TV Slovenia and Eurosport will broadcast the events live.

Roglič’s preparation for Tour de France

The Tour of Slovenia will be the highlight of the season for most Slovenian teams. The race will also serve as a preparation for the Tour de France for the best foreign teams. Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), the winner of the 2015 Tour of Slovenia, has also confirmed his participation in this year's Tour of Slovenia.



A detour to Hungary

The first stage of the race (Lendava to Murska Sobota; 155 kilometres) will be a sprinter’s stage, and it will run through parts of Hungary. The second stage (Maribor-Rogaška Slatina) will be a bit more challenging with a climb to Planina pri Sevnici, and the third stage (Slovenske Konjice-Celje; 172 kilometres) will run through Roglič’s hometown in the Central Sava Valley. The fourth stage will be the so-called queen stage (Ljubljana-Kamnik), while the fifth stage will be a time trial from Trebnje to Novo mesto (21.6 kilometres).

Who’s who of the cycling world

21 teams will participate in the race, including 7 UCI World Tour teams: Bora Hansgrohe (Rafal Majka), Katusha (Marcel Kittel), Bahrain-Merida (Matej Mohorič), LottoNL-Jumbo (Primož Roglič), Dimension Data (Mark Cavendish), Mitchelton-Scott (Luka Mezgec and Caleb Ewan), and EF Education Cannondale.



Tomaž Okorn; translated by D. V.