Vršič is one of the country's most beautiful sights. Photo: BoBo/Žiga Živulović

Traffic chaos on Vršič Pass

People have become aggressive, they want to get everywhere

19. August 2018 ob 14:43

Kranjska Gora - MMC RTV SLO

The Vršič Pass is one of the most traffic-heavy sites. Similarly to last year, traffic is often heavily obstructed due to parked vehicles.

"This is probably a big enough signal to tackle this problem, although it's hard to do so for everyone," explains Rakar, who believes that traffic chaos will nevertheless prompt a discussing on how to find a solution.

For some time now, the local communities have warned that Vršič needs a new transport strategy or regulation, because it is part of a very important national roadway. Therefore, the answer to the question on how to regulate the traffic through Vršič is a great challenge, which in particular requires the engagement of state institutions. "We have joint ideas with the Municipality of Bovec. They are not new but date back several decades," argues Deputy Mayor of Kranjska Gora, Bogdan Janša, who believes that the time has come to consider building a tunnel, which, according to local communities, is the only long-term solution for ensuring traffic safety and avoid congestions. To protect the nature at Vršič, measures to limit noise levels are also considered, e.g., checking the strength of the engines.

Car parks, officers and traffic counters The first efficient measure would be to arrange parking spaces at the top of the pass, where there is room for up to 50 vehicles. The Director of Tourism Kranjska Gora is convinced that this would be the first step to partly solving the problems on Vršič, at least as far as ensuring the flow of traffic. This could be followed by an upgrade, such as traffic counters and free parking places, car parks in the valley, the regulation of traffic with additional traffic officers, and a pricing policy that would be a filter out those who merely want to get a taste Vršič of with their vehicle. "These are all issues that will be debated in the future," says Veber.

The situation is currently being handled with traffic officers. But their work is difficult. People have become aggressive, they want to get everywhere. "The situation is intolerable, and everyone should re-think if they should really use their vehicles to get to Vršič; if they do, they must be ready to wait patiently to get there," says Janša, adding that it is necessary to encourage people to think sustainably.

"Vršič is one of the country's most beautiful sights, a link between two regions, and deserves a financial injection, not just for arranging an information point and parking lots, but for a comprehensive arrangement that would allow all visitors a safe passage of Vršič," says Veber, adding that they have been trying to establish contact with the authorities, especially on the side of the state, for quite some time now. Without the cooperation of state institutions, solutions are not possible.

Romana Erjavec, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. Z.