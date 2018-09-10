Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! After 2011, it is possible again to travel from Ljubljana to Trieste or in the opposite direction by train. Foto: Primorski dnevnik Share

Trains from Ljubljana to Trieste and Udine will run twice a day

Electric trains owned by the Friuli-Venezia Giulia

After 2011, it is possible again to travel from Ljubljana to Trieste or in the opposite direction by train. The train leaves Ljubljana twice a day and the journey is expected to last for a good two and a half hours.

The establishment of the railway connection is a result of efforts and common interest of Slovenia, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, Slovenian Railways and Italian carrier Trenitalie.

The Slovenian Railways explained, that there are going to be electric trains driving on the railway line otherwise owned by the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. There are going to be two direct connections available every day, one to Trieste and the other one to Trieste airport and Udine.

The timetable is organized in such a way that allows passengers from Trieste to continue their journey with regional trains, to the airport Ronchi, Udine, Pordenone, Treviso and Tarvisio in the direction of Villach.



The president of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, Massimiliano Fredriga and the representative of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region's transportation and infrastructure Graziano Pizzimenti will welcome them at the Trieste railway station at a symbolic official opening.

