Trifunović becomes Slovenia’s new basketball head coach

His assistants will be Sekulić, Lakovič and Valentinčič

10. October 2017 ob 21:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Radovan Trifunović, who was Slovenia’s assistant coach as the last Eurobasket, will now be the new head coach of Slovenia’s men’s basketball team during the qualifications for the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

The 44-year-old Trifunović is already employed by the Slovenian Basketball Association as a project manager for younger age categories. For the past four years he has also been the head of the council of experts within the association.

As a basketball player he played eleven times for the Slovenian national team. He wore the Slovenian jersey at the 1997 Eurobasket in Spain.

In his coaching career he has been a coach for the younger age categories, assistant coach and head coach of Helios Domžale, with which he played twice in the finals of the Premier A Slovenian Basketball League (1. SKL) and once in the Spar Cup (Pokal Spar) final, he was head coach of KK Lastovka Domžale and was also in charge of Zlatorog Laško. In 2015, as head coach of Slovenia’s B-team, he won an international tournament in China.

Between the years 2009 and 2011, Trifunović successfully completed a course for coaches to receive the FIBA Europe Coaching Certificate (FECC). He was top of the class at the course and as a reward he got to be in charge of one of the teams at the U18 European All Star Game. The new head coach of Slovenia’s men’s basketball team is currently in the U.S where he is working with coaches from the UCLA University of California in Los Angeles, advising them on work with younger age groups and how to slowly include players in national teams. Serving as assistant coaches in the national team will be Aleksander Sekulić, Jaka Lakovič and Jernej Valentinčič. Former head coach Igor Kokoškov will still be closely tied to the European champions and will now be Slovenia’s consultant.

Trifunović honoured to have become head coach of the national team

"The decision of the leadership of Slovenia’s Basketball Association to name me as head coach of the men’s basketball team means a lot to me and I feel very honoured. At the same time I realize that as head coach I know have to return that trust. I’m happy that I will still be working with Igor Kokoškov in the national team, and that all three of us who worked as assistant coaches at the last Eurobasket will continue working together in the future. Besides Aleksander Sekulić and Jaka Lakovič, a new member of the coaching staff will now be Jernej Valentinčič. In a month’s time we’ll have to play our first qualification matches, for which we will have to prepare well," said Trifunović.



