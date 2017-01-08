Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Alpina Draž footwear for women and men is marked by modern design, comfortable soles, and a fluid walking sensation. All shoes are fitted with an additional volume-adjustable insole for a custom fit. Some shoes use knitted fabric as the predominant material, while others boast a combination of knitted fabric and leather Foto: Facebook Alpina All models are available in a variety of colour and pattern combinations, featuring elegant infills, intricate patterns and bold colour combinations. Foto: Facebook Alpina The cooperation between Alpina and Draž started in 2013. Foto: Facebook Alpina Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Two top Slovenian designers cooperate on exclusive footwear

Alpina and Draž

8. January 2017 ob 07:01

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Combine tradition and quality with exclusive and inspiring design and a unique shoe collection is born. The new line just launched is the second joint project by the Draž dress designers and Alpina Footwear. The first limited edition footwear they designed together in 2013 was so well received that they have decided to continue collaboration.

All shoes in the Alpina Draž collection are of top quality and superior design, with superb comfort. These elegant interpretations of comfortable casual footwear in bold colours and carefully crafted patterns give the collection a touch of exclusivity.“Our cooperation with Alpina has given birth to a stunning, fashionable and comfortable collection, which really makes me happy. We are currently working on another collection of men’s leather shoes, which is expected to hit the shelves by the end of the year.There will be three new models: ankle-high boots, and mid-cut and low-cut men’s shoes,” said renowned Slovenian fashion designer Tomaž Draž upon the launch of the Alpina Draž collection. This means that Alpina and Draž are already thinking about new projects to come.

Alpina Draž footwear for women and men is marked by modern design, comfortable soles, and a fluid walking sensation. All shoes are fitted with an additional volume-adjustable insole for a custom fit. Some shoes use knitted fabric as the predominant material, while others boast a combination of knitted fabric and leather. Among the models which have attracted public attention are shoes with integrated Žiri lace, which are a result of cooperation between the Draž designers and the Žiri Lace School. This marks a symbolic fusion of two important traditions of the Žiri area – shoemaking and lacemaking.

All models are available in a variety of colour and pattern combinations, featuring elegant infills, intricate patterns and bold colour combinations. The comfortable design makes them an ideal choice for all-day wear. They pair well with different outfits, from casual daily and business wear to sports and evening attire.

The cooperation between Alpina and Draž started in 2013 with the design of the Draž Diatomeja (spring – summer 2014) collection. With the use of laser technology, skilled workers translated the designers’ ideas into leather pumps and ballerinas as well as casual ‘knitted’ footwear. The collection was first presented to the public at the Ljubljana Fashion Week 2014, and at four more Fashion Weeks in the following years.

“So far more than 30 Alpina Draž models have been designed.We knew that we were creating something outstanding.And our satisfied customers have proved us right,” says Majda Rezar, head of Alpina’s fashion department. With 900,000 pairs of fashion shoes produced annually, they are an important part of Alpina’s production.

Every season Alpina offers its buyers innovative and attractive interpretations of global fashion trends, some of them through cooperation with the Draž designers. According to Alpina’s philosophy, fashion shoes must be beautiful as well as comfortable. The Alpina Group generates EUR 58 million in sales revenue per year, and makes about 1.5 million pairs of shoes. Its fashion programme amounts to 900,000 pairs annually (86% are exported), while the sports programme totals 600,000 pairs of shoes (83% for export).

Alpina and Draž in brief

Alpina is a progress-oriented footwear manufacturer with a long, rich and inspiring tradition. In 2017 Alpina will celebrate its 70th anniversary. The trademark is synonymous with high-quality production, innovative solutions, and practical design. Its Nordic skiing programme ranks among the leading in the world.

In addition to its central production facility and headquarters in Žiri, Slovenia, the Alpina Group operates two production plants in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and one in China. The company employs over 1,400 people.

Draž is a family company with a long tradition. Karolina, Urška and Tomaž Draž first presented their creations to the public in 1989. Their clothes, shoes and accessories are a result of years of careful study of knitted fabrics and the coexistence between the human body, the spirit and the clothes. The Draž trademark, synonymous with a creative approach, limitless imaginative solutions, and top-notch expertise, has been of huge influence in Slovenia’s contemporary fashion industry.

Polona Prešeren, Sinfo