Urban bench. Photo: PR Share

Urban bench for outdoor classroom wins MOM award

9. December 2018 ob 18:57

Innsbruck - MMC RTV SLO

In Innsbruck, the 2nd annual forum of the European Union for the Alpine region was recently held, in which 15 municipalities and organizations from the Alps received awards for "Buildings & Urban Furniture Made From Local Wood".

The awards were announced within the Carbon Smart Communities project funded by the EU and worth 2,291,187 euros. The project is mainly aimed at providing support to short wood chains with a low carbon footprint. These contribute positively to mitigating climate change and revitalizing the local economy.

At the Maribor Secondary School of Wood and Forestry, together with the Municipality of Maribor, they prepared a project where local wood was used. The final product was a bench and an information bin with interesting information about decomposition times of individual types of waste, that is, an educational bin. The purpose of the project was to establish a playground and a classroom in nature, which would be interesting for the young.

Nataša Godec, Radio Si; translated by K. Z.