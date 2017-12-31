Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Jernej Damjan was the best Slovenian. Foto: EPA Share

Victory for Stoch, poor performance of Prevc, Damjan 14th

31. December 2017 ob 06:32

Oberstdorf - MMC RTV SLO

Kamil Stoch from Poland has won the opening match of the New Year's tour in Oberstdorf. Jernej Damjan was the best Slovenian in 14th place, while Peter Prevc failed to qualify for the finals.

Peter Prevc, possibly the Slovenian ace on this prestigious tour, performed poorly in the first series. The 25-year-old Slovenian landed at 100.5 m in difficult weather conditions (rain and wind in the back), which was too little to eliminate German Constantin Schmid (114.5 m) and put him in 41st place.

"The jump was not the best. And when the weather conditions are very bad, too, this does even more harm. I will need to make a great jump to avoid or overcome such situations," Prevc explained.

Four other members of the Slovenian team were more successful. In addition to Damjan, who gained one place in the finals, Tilen Bartol took 16th place (outcome of the career), Žiga Jelar finished in 19th place – winning his very first points in the World Cup – and Timi Zajc was 26th. In addition to Prevc, Anže Semenič was too short in the first series and finished 42nd (98.0 m).

Qualifications for the 2nd match of tour, which will take place on New Year’s Day, start on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In the Slovenian national team, Domen Prevc will replace Jurij Tepeš.

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.