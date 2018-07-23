Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Two police officers pursued the motorcyclist at speeds of more than 210 kilometers an hour. (Stock photo.) Foto: BoBo Share

Video: Motorcyclist leads police on a 220-kilometer-per-hour chase

He had intentionally left his vehicle’s license plates at home

23. July 2018 ob 22:44

On Wednesday, two police officers from Koper tried to stop a motorcyclist, but he disregarded their commands. Instead, he accelerated to speeds of more than 220 kilometers per hour.

Two Koper-based traffic police officers, who had been patroling the Primorska Highway near the Studenec rest stop, noticed a motorcyclist without license plates affixed to his vehicle. When they attempted to stop him, he ignored their signals and accelerated to a speed of more than 220 kilometers an hour. At the Senožeče exit, he drove onto a regional road and continued in the direction of Sežana, while continuing to speed.

According to the Koper Police Department, the two officers pursued the motorcyclist as he made his way down the stretch between Senadole and Štorje at speeds of more than 210 kilometers an hour. They made another attempt to stop him, but he once again disregarded their commands and continued his dangerous ride to the village of Dane, not far from Sežana. There, he drove into a private parking lot, where officers from Koper and Sežana set up a roadblock. But even that didn’t stop the motorcyclist. Instead, he entered another private parking lot, where his adventure came to an end. The lot was fenced-in, and he was prevented from fleeing.

Police used their records to confirm the identity of the driver. He is a 31-year-old resident of Ljubljana. He only had his motorcycle driver’s license with him, having intentionally left his bike’s license plates at home.

The suspect will face a magistrate

The Ljubljana native is accused of exceeding the speed limit outside a residential area by 87 kilometers and hour. As a result, he has been banned from operating a motor vehicle until a magistrate decides whether to revoke his license.

The violation carries a potential fine of 1200 euros and 18 penalty points, which would result in his driver’s license being revoked. The police officers confiscated his driver’s license on the spot and impounded his vehicle.

Sa. J.; translated by J. B.