Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The exhibition is titled Between Nature and Art – The Dovžan Gorge 2018 . Foto: Galerija Atrij Share

When human and natural creations meet – and nature sweeps the human ones away

Art in the Dovžan Gorge

11. May 2018 ob 19:32

Tržič - MMC RTV SLO

The Dovžan Gorge, which is protected as a natural landmark because of its unique Paleozoic rocks, now hosts sculptures and location-specific art installations – until sources of nature sweep them away.

The exhibition is titled Between Nature and Art – The Dovžan Gorge 2018 and is split between two locations. In addition to the gorge, some of the creations will be on display at Galerija Atrij in Tržič.

Art created during the symposium

Among the work on display at the gallery are paintings, prints, sketches, photos, and audiovisual works created in the Dovžan Gorge during the recent symposium of the Happy Artists society and guests from abroad. Most of the art displayed in nature has been set up near the waterfall in the narrowest part of the gorge in front of the tunnel and at the Stegovnik Waterfall.

Artists from various fields

Among those taking part in the project titled Between Nature and Art – The Dovžan Gorge 2018 are visual artist Lea Jazbec, painter and set designer Zoran Lesjak, set designer and sculptor Gregor Nartnik, director Urška Djukić, musician Jure Plestenjak, sculptor Marko Milcovich, sculptor Smiljana Poljugić, visual artist Gaia Lionello and printmaker Max Alejandro Reid Stipo.

The exhibition at Galerija Atrij in Tržič will close on June 25, while the exhibition in the Dovžan Gorge will remain open as long as nature allows.

P. G.; translated by J. B.