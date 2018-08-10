Where should you go this weekend? To Bled Wine Festival

There are going to be several culinary, ethnological and social events from different parts of Slovenia this weekend, which means there are plenty of choices.
Gorenjska is not a typical wine-growing region, however, there is going to be a wine festival in Bled, which will be taking place from Friday to Sunday. At the event, there will be more than twenty Slovenian winemakers from all around the country. Medium-sized wineries from Goriška Brda, Primorska, Vipava, Kras, Dolenjska, and Štajerska will present their wine in Bled. They wish to present the Slovenian wine diversity to the tourists, and to the locals as well.
Visitors will have the option to buy tasting coupons, which means there are four coupons in one package. Each coupon includes wine tasting on twenty different stalls, and a glass with the image of Bled on it, which can also be a great memory of this special vacations. Wine stalls will also be accompanied by the stalls of the Taste Bled and live music.
|
Nightly news in English 10.08.2018 00:03:46, 10.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 10.8.2018 00:03:25, 10.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 9.8. 00:02:24, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 09.08.2018 00:02:50, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 8. 8. 2018 00:04:15, 08.08.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH, 08.08.2018 00:03:35, 08.08.2018
|
News in English 07.08.2018 00:03:37, 07.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 7.8.2018 00:03:12, 07.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 6. 8. 2018 00:03:44, 06.08.2018
|
News in English 06.08.2018 00:03:42, 06.08.2018
|
News English 05.08.2018 00:02:50, 05.08.2018
|
News deutsch 5. 8. 2018 00:03:07, 05.08.2018
|
News in English - 04.08.2018 00:02:52, 04.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 3. 8. 2018 00:03:48, 03.08.2018
|
Nightly news in English 03.08.2018 00:03:46, 03.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 2.8. 00:02:16, 02.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 02.08.2018 00:03:13, 02.08.2018
|
News in Englsih 01.08.2018 00:03:16, 01.08.2018
|
18:00:00 NEWS DEUTSCH 1. 8. 2018 00:03:19, 01.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY ENGLISH NEWS 31.7. 00:02:12, 31.07.2018