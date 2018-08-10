Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Wine stalls will also be accompanied by the stalls of the Taste Bled and live music. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Kaja Sajovic Share

Where should you go this weekend? To Bled Wine Festival

Festival will be taking place from Friday to Sunday

10. August 2018 ob 19:37

Bled - MMC RTV SLO

There are going to be several culinary, ethnological and social events from different parts of Slovenia this weekend, which means there are plenty of choices.

Gorenjska is not a typical wine-growing region, however, there is going to be a wine festival in Bled, which will be taking place from Friday to Sunday. At the event, there will be more than twenty Slovenian winemakers from all around the country. Medium-sized wineries from Goriška Brda, Primorska, Vipava, Kras, Dolenjska, and Štajerska will present their wine in Bled. They wish to present the Slovenian wine diversity to the tourists, and to the locals as well.

Visitors will have the option to buy tasting coupons, which means there are four coupons in one package. Each coupon includes wine tasting on twenty different stalls, and a glass with the image of Bled on it, which can also be a great memory of this special vacations. Wine stalls will also be accompanied by the stalls of the Taste Bled and live music.

A. P. J., translated by K. Sm.