"White smoke" from SMC: Cerar backs down from call for Brglez to resign

Intra-coalition dispute

13. February 2017 ob 19:56

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Prime Minister Miro Cerar and the President of the National Assembly Milan Brglez have settled their dispute. Cerar is no longer calling for Brglez to resign as Vice President of SMC.

The leaders of the leading coalition party met on Sunday, reports Radio Slovenia. The party has stated that they have settled their disagreements over a proposed amendment to the Aliens Law.

In a talk with Cerar, Brglez confirmed his allegiance to the party’s ideas and projects, while reassuring him that there are no reasons left for any mistrust, according to the SMC’s public relations team.

In recent weeks, deteriorating relations between Cerar and Brglez have been at the forefront of public attention in Slovenia. The dispute was the result of a disagreement over an amendment to the Aliens Law. Cerar had asked Brglez, who had openly opposed the amendment, to resign as the party’s Vice President. He stated that the trust necessary for the part’s President and the Vice President to work together has been compromised. Brglez refused to resign.

After several days, the two men did meet. Following their meeting, they decided to issue a joint statement. According to the release, Brglez "explained his position during the conversation, and clarified his role in the party, as well as the personal goals that bind him to SMC. He underscored his commitment to the ideas and projects that SMC represents in the political life of our country."



He gave clear assurances to the Prime Minster that there are no more reasons for the recent mistrust. Cerar has decided, "based on these assurances and Brglez’s readiness to continue working for the good of the party and the country, to withdraw his call for Brglez’s resignation as Vice President of the SMC," according to the joint statement.



Brglez and Cerar are unanimous in their belief that the country and the interest of its citizens must come first. "At this time, priority must be given to the the reforms that we have started and that must give positive results as soon as possible, as well as to the projects of the SMC-led government," the two men added in their statement.

Al. Ma., T. H.; Translated by J. B.