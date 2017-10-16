Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In spite of the assurances by the Ministry of Infrastructure that there are no more obstacles for construction of two new entrances into the Port of Koper, an agreement has not been reached yet. Photo: BoBo Share

Who is obstructing construction of new entrances into Port of Koper

The state and the municipality of Ankaran are approaching the final phase of agreement for the exchange of plots at Sermin, while on the Bertoki side they are no closer to a solution

16. October 2017 ob 13:34

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

In spite of the assurances by the Ministry of Infrastructure that there are no more obstacles for construction of two new entrances into the Port of Koper, an agreement has not been reached yet.

In order to relieve the city of the trucks driving into the Port, a new entrance into the Port at Sermin was included in the national spatial plan. But the problem occurred due to dispute between the municipality and the Finali company, and at that time still unresolved balance between Koper and Ankaran. As a solution, the Port proposed an alternative entrance from the Bertoki side, but also that proposal encountered an obstacle. The state and the municipality are in litigation over the ownership of the plot.

In the meantime, the state and the municipality of Ankaran agreed to exchange the 7,000 square metres large plot in Sermin which will become state property, and in exchange Ankaran will get land at Katarina – yet the problem is the price… But the Ministry claims that the parties are very close to an agreement.

No new entrances this year

The agreement on the entrance at the Bertoki side is still very distant. The Ministry agrees with the Municipality's permission that the Port may construct the entrance, but the Municipality demands additional € 66,000 per year. But neither the Port nor the Ministry are allowed to consent to that, as it would mean the breach of concession agreement. The Port has suggested that the rent could be paid to a special account until the court decides who is the rightful owner of the plot, but the Municipality rejects that possibility, as it might lose the money should the Court decide in favour of the state.

They are trying to find a solution with the help of a legal expert seeking the answer to the question whether the Port can pay the rent for plots which are the matter in dispute between a municipality and the state, and who would get the money should the municipality lose the lawsuit. In November they intend to compare their positions again, and hopefully come closer to a solution. But it is most certain that this year there will be no new entrances into the Port, in spite of the assurances recently made by the Ministry.

Milena Hrovat, Nataša Ugrin Tomšič, Radio Koper; translated by G. K.