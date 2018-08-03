Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Every user of digital services must ensure the safety of his personal information and assets. Foto: BoBo Share

Will Slovenians soon have digital identities?

A package of new laws await the new government

3. August 2018 ob 13:18

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Almost two billion people already use mobile banking services. Together with other net banking users they already represent more than half of the world’s population with bank accounts.

Easier access and more security is become ever more necessary for Slovenia’s users of mobile and net banking services. The new government will therefore face a new package of laws, connected to electronic business, especially e-banking.

When it comes to banks we need quicker automated data processing, which can be achieved by changing the loan registers, explains the director of the Slovenian Bank Association, Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo. She adds that new legislation, which is still be harmonized, will “help some of the processes in granting loans to be carried out digitally".

The framework act on electronic identity which should simplify many procedures, from voting to signing agreements, is also being harmonized. In the long-term digital identification should replace all physical documents. Dragan Petrović from the Ministry of Public Administration, says having digital identification will in principle be free of charge: "It will be free, but on the other hand we also pay to have an ID card ... (Digital identification) won’t be mandatory, but if you need it you will be able to have it."

Every user of digital services must ensure the safety of his personal information and assets, warns Petrovič: "If I’m having coffee in a café and have my smart phone with me, and my phone automatically connects to the café’s WiFi network, in which case they can abuse my personal information, then I’m the one to be held responsible and not the bank."

Germany already has digital identification. Croatia, Estonia and Luxembourg are preparing to introduce it. Zadravec Caprirolova is calling on Slovenian authorities to stop hesitating. "Other countries or regulatory bodies will make our legal bodies uncompetitive." However, for the package of new digital laws to be passed, we first need to wait for a new government to be put together.

Urška Jereb, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.