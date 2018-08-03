Will Slovenians soon have digital identities?

Almost two billion people already use mobile banking services. Together with other net banking users they already represent more than half of the world’s population with bank accounts.
Easier access and more security is become ever more necessary for Slovenia’s users of mobile and net banking services. The new government will therefore face a new package of laws, connected to electronic business, especially e-banking.
When it comes to banks we need quicker automated data processing, which can be achieved by changing the loan registers, explains the director of the Slovenian Bank Association, Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo. She adds that new legislation, which is still be harmonized, will “help some of the processes in granting loans to be carried out digitally".
The framework act on electronic identity which should simplify many procedures, from voting to signing agreements, is also being harmonized. In the long-term digital identification should replace all physical documents. Dragan Petrović from the Ministry of Public Administration, says having digital identification will in principle be free of charge: "It will be free, but on the other hand we also pay to have an ID card ... (Digital identification) won’t be mandatory, but if you need it you will be able to have it."
Every user of digital services must ensure the safety of his personal information and assets, warns Petrovič: "If I’m having coffee in a café and have my smart phone with me, and my phone automatically connects to the café’s WiFi network, in which case they can abuse my personal information, then I’m the one to be held responsible and not the bank."
Germany already has digital identification. Croatia, Estonia and Luxembourg are preparing to introduce it. Zadravec Caprirolova is calling on Slovenian authorities to stop hesitating. "Other countries or regulatory bodies will make our legal bodies uncompetitive." However, for the package of new digital laws to be passed, we first need to wait for a new government to be put together.
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 2.8. 00:02:16, 02.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 02.08.2018 00:03:13, 02.08.2018
|
News in Englsih 01.08.2018 00:03:16, 01.08.2018
|
18:00:00 NEWS DEUTSCH 1. 8. 2018 00:03:19, 01.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY ENGLISH NEWS 31.7. 00:02:12, 31.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 31.07.2018 00:02:32, 31.07.2018
|
News in English - 30.07.2018 00:02:24, 30.07.2018
|
News in deutsch 18:00:00 30. 7. 2018 00:03:04, 30.07.2018
|
News Englis 29.7. 00:03:40, 29.07.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 29.7.2018 00:03:07, 29.07.2018
|
News in English 28.07.2018 00:04:07, 28.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.7.2018 00:03:38, 28.07.2018
|
News in English - 27.07.2018 00:03:18, 27.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 27.7.2018 00:02:59, 27.07.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 26.7 00:02:30, 26.07.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 26.7.2018 00:03:43, 26.07.2018
|
News in English - 25.07.2018 00:03:54, 25.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 25.07.2018 00:03:42, 25.07.2018
|
News in English - 24.07.2018 00:03:16, 24.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24.7.2018 00:03:20, 24.07.2018