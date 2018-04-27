Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Machines will not take over motorways only for renovation and construction work. With the introduction of DarsGo – the new electronic toll collection system for lorries – this month the last condition for the removal and reorganization of toll stations has been fulfilled. Photo: Bobo Share

Works near Ravbarkomanda, Jesenice and on Ljubljana ring to slow down traffic

27. April 2018 ob 13:37

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Reconstruction and construction work will (yet again) slow down the speed on Slovenian motorways. Where will it take place?

Warmer months bring with them restoration works on motorways, which often result in longer congestion. This year will be no different – drivers will grumble over the red and white pillars on several sections.

With the increasing traffic load, aging of existing motorways and upgrading of the motorway network, the number of necessary renovation works is also increasing. Moreover, these works require more demanding and more extensive maintenance, as their main goal is to fix individual parts of the motorways long-term.

Four sites are already active among the large-scale renovation works that the Slovenian motorway operator DARS submits to construction companies in public procurement procedures - on the Dolenjska, Primorska and Gorenjska motorways (south-east, south-west and north-west) as well as on the Vipava expressway. Reconstruction is also planned for two divisions of the Ljubljana ring – at Malence and Kozarje.

"Even though in the area of ​​the Ravbarkomanda viaduct this year, as during last year's renovation, the traffic is arranged in two narrow lanes in each direction, occasional jams during heavy traffic can be expected. The same with works on the Ljubljana ring," explained DARS to MMC.

Demolition of toll stations about to start

Machines will not take over motorways only for renovation and construction work. With the introduction of DarsGo – the new electronic toll collection system for lorries – this month the last condition for the removal and reorganization of toll stations has been fulfilled.

"Until the final removal of toll stations, heavy vehicles are still required to go through a separate lane, but they can now pass the toll station without stopping. There is no longer any congestion of lorries in front of individual toll stations – jams often occurred at Vransko on the Styrian highway, Bazara on the Vipava expressway, and Dragotinci on the Pomurje motorway, especially on the first working day of the week, and a day before or after the holidays, " also pointed out DARS to MMC.

Existing toll stations will be demolished in three rounds. Heavy mechanical equipment will start works on the Primorska and Gorenjska motorways in May. The Log, Vrhnika and Torovo toll stations will be demolished and rebuilt.

DARS assures that the work will be carried out gradually and during times when the individual section or junction is the least burdened with traffic. At the largest toll stations, such as Log and Torovo, the entire traffic will be redirected into two narrow lanes in each direction, which will allow the greatest possible flow of traffic.

B. R., Tina Hacler, MMC; translated by K. Z.