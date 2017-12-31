Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The team in Ana's kitchen is very young, consisting mostly of foreigners from Italy, the USA, Switzerland, Croatia, Serbia ... Foto: Reuters This is the first year Hiša Franko placed on the 50 Best list, which actually lists one hundred of the best restaurants in the world. The restaurant owned by Ana Roš and Valter Kramar took the 69th place. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Kaja Sajovic Ana Roš received the best female chef award in April in the company of the best, given by the Restaurant magazine as a part of the list of the top 50 restaurants of the world. Hiša Franko took the 69th place among the top 100 restaurants. Foto: 50 Best Share

Year of Ana Roš, world's best chef

The most successful season of Hiša Franko

31. December 2017 ob 16:41

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"We have already had a number of guest chefs, but I am rather nervous to have her as a guest," Hubert Wallner introduced Ana Roš on the pre-Christmas eve in his restaurant Saag Ja at Wörthersee.

Coming from a person hosting such guests as e.g. retired ski jumping star Thomas Morgenstern and the political elite of the Austrian Carinthia and whose dinner is booked in no time at all at the price of € 270 proves the respect the colleagues have for Ana Roš. To say that this year's season was the best for Hiša Franko, where the chef from Kobarid is creating, is an understatement. In January Ana Roš was proclaimed the best chef in the world in the 50 Best Restaurants reference selection, and since then the pace has been brutal for her.

But the foundation stones for this year's in all aspects record season were laid the year before, when the restaurant at the idyllic location among the mountain summits and the Soča river was discovered by Netflix, and an episode of the documentary series Chef's Table in which the best chefs in the world are introduced was dedicated to Ana.

Netflix set off an avalanche

Roš had already built her reputation within her inner circle as an extraordinary, daring and original chef without culinary education, succeeding in combining local ingredients with her cosmopolitan broad-mindedness. Netflix spread her name much further.

And suddenly it became very rare to hear Slovenian speakers in Hiša Franko – for months ahead the tables were booked mostly by Americans, and also the kitchen became mostly occupied by foreigners from all parts of the world; their requests for internship filled the Hiša Franko e-mail box.

Emily Walden Harris, an American of Korean origin, had sent her request as well. The 28-year-old Emily has worked in all the best restaurants in the world, but she feels most at home in the Hiša Franko relaxed atmosphere. Harris, also a very congenial person, was quickly promoted to the position of Ana's sous-chef, being capable to lead the young and well-trained kitchen team also when the chef and the sommelier Valter Kramar are absent.

Hiša Franko – 69th restaurant of the world

And this year the master was absent quite a lot. After Ana took the culinary throne in January, in the footsteps of Elena Arzak, Nadia Santini, Helena Rizzo, Helena Darroza and Dominique Crenn, Hiša Franko, as was to be expected, for the first time placed on the list of 100 best restaurants in the world, taking the 69th place.

