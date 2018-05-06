YES, Thanks! Slovenia in the Eurovision final!

11. May 2018 ob 11:01

Lisbon - MMC RTV SLO

The second ten finalists were chosen in Lisbon last night. 26 countries will face it off on Saturday to determine the winner of the 63rd Eurovision song contest.

Serbia, Moldova, Hungary, Ukraine, Sweden, Australia, Norway, Denmark, SLOVENIA and the Netherlands, are the countries that convinced Europe in the second Eurovision semi-final evening. Exiting the contest after last night are Romania, San Marino, Russia, Georgia, Poland, Malta, Latvia and Montenegro.

It was a decisive day for Slovenia as Lea Sirk, with her song Hvala, ne! (No, thanks!), performed second to last – 17th – on the stage of the Altice Arena.

Although the predictions were not that good, Lea’s performance aroused a lot of attention with - silence. Ahead of the second chorus, the music stops for a few seconds. At the first rehearsal many thought it was a technical mishap. But on the contrary, it was the "little secret of great masters", the tiny but significant factor of surprise, thanks to which millions of Eurovision viewers remembered the Slovenian song out of the 18 semi-final performances.

She sang in Slovene

Alongside Lea Sirk on the big Eurovision stage were four dancers, Karin Putrih, Tajda Kožamelj, Veronika Škrlj and Anja Möderndorfer, while Karin Zemljič was the backing vocalist.

Wearing an outfit designed by David Hojnik, the performance of the Slovenian singer was similar to the one at the EMA song contest. The song also remained mostly unchanged and was sung in Slovene, but ended in Portuguese: Obrigado, nao. In Tuesday’s first semi-final evening the countries the convinced Europe’s audience the most were Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Finland and Ireland. On Saturday you will also be able to hear the representatives of the six countries that automatically qualify for the final: Portugal, as the host country, and Italy, France, Spain, Germany and Great Britain - the five countries that make the biggest financial contribution to the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) budget.

D. S., MMC; translated by K. J.