Žan Košir vows to keep competing, but is unsure at what level

Snowboarder Žan Košir, who bagged a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, landed in Slovenia on Monday morning.
After landing at Brnik Airport, Košir fielded questions from the press, and then headed home to Tržič.
"Now that things have cooled down a bit, I realize that a medal is a medal. I don’t care what color it is. It’s over now. I accomplished more than people gave me credit for. I have had my doubts, too, but I also believed that I could repeat my success from Sochi. I’m beyond satisfied," said Košir.
The 33-year-old came back stronger from a back injury that sidelined him for most of the past few seasons. "I’m like a mango. 50 sunny days mean that I am where I need to be," Košir said in jest, adding, "This medal isn’t as sweet or tasty as a mango, but at least it’s as beautiful."
"Working with me has been a bit of a challenge this season because I didn’t know how much my body could handle. The most important thing is that those around me trusted me and listened to me. We didn’t rush, we took things easy. I also had a bit of a mental block. Some of the problems I had were caused by my fears. I didn’t let go as much as I had wanted. After I regained my confidence – and this happened in the past few weeks – everything was much easier. Then, I built up my confidence even further," said Košir.
When asked whether or not he would continue his career, he said, "Let’s wait and see. I’m only doing this because I love the sport. I’ve been battling injuries, and I will keep competing, but I’m not sure at what level. As long as my legs don’t give out, I’ll keep competing," Košir said.
