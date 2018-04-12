Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Aris Zarifović scored the only goal of the match with a header. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Zarifović scores the winner, Olimpija in the final

The final will be on the 30th May in Stožice

Olimpija's football players are the first into the final of this year's Football Cup (the Pokal Slovenija). After winning in Stožice (2:1), they also won the away leg against Celje with 0:1.

The first half was well balanced. Even though the hosts were slightly better, they failed to penetrate the well-organised Ljubljana defence. Towards the end of the first half Igor Bišćan’s protégées pressed on the goal of Matjaž Rozman and took the lead in the 42nd minute – after a corner kick and header by Aris Zarifović.

Ten minutes into the second half Leon Benko threatened when he fired off a diagonal shot, but the cautious Rozman prevented the ball from getting into the net. The team from Celje tried hard to equalise. They had quite a few half-opportunities, which they wasted.

The most dangerous one was an attempt by Amadej Brecl, whose shot was blocked by Aljaž Ivačič after a free-kick set piece. In the closing minutes, Ljubljana squandered two opportunities for a higher result, with Abass Issah and Branko Ilić lacking precision.

