Zarifović scores the winner, Olimpija in the final

Olimpija's football players are the first into the final of this year's Football Cup (the Pokal Slovenija). After winning in Stožice (2:1), they also won the away leg against Celje with 0:1.
The first half was well balanced. Even though the hosts were slightly better, they failed to penetrate the well-organised Ljubljana defence. Towards the end of the first half Igor Bišćan’s protégées pressed on the goal of Matjaž Rozman and took the lead in the 42nd minute – after a corner kick and header by Aris Zarifović.
Ten minutes into the second half Leon Benko threatened when he fired off a diagonal shot, but the cautious Rozman prevented the ball from getting into the net. The team from Celje tried hard to equalise. They had quite a few half-opportunities, which they wasted.
The most dangerous one was an attempt by Amadej Brecl, whose shot was blocked by Aljaž Ivačič after a free-kick set piece. In the closing minutes, Ljubljana squandered two opportunities for a higher result, with Abass Issah and Branko Ilić lacking precision.
