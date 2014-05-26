Ocena novice: Vaša ocena: Ocena 0.0 od 0 glasov Ocenite to novico! The practice, which our MMC readers are already familiar with, goes something like this: Employees do work for a company where they are employed. At one moment they start being paid late or not at all. When the worker complains, the employer fires the worker. Foto: BoBo Dodaj v Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Limiting worker disenrollment in arrears has no legal basis. The ministry proposes a system of notifications.

The practice is encouraged by the indifference of the relevant institutions

14. marec 2017 ob 20:04

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The business practice of disenrolling workers from the social insurance system in arrears, often with forged documents, has now also come to the attention of the relevant institutions. The Ministry of Labour is considering introducing some changes. They may be modest, but they are changes.

The practice, which our MMC readers are already familiar with, goes something like this: Employees do work for a company where they are employed. At one moment they start being paid late or not at all. When the worker complains, the employer fires the worker. In the meantime the employer also disenrolls the worker from the social insurance system by faking signatures on a consensual employment termination agreement. Because it is possible to do so, the disenrollment from the social insurance system is done for several months back. The worker, thus, has problems fulfilling all his rights, as the whole burden of providing evidence for the unjustified disenrollment falls on the worker.

The Labour Inspectorate and the Counselling Office for Workers have been warned of such practices many times. The practice is encouraged by the indifference of the relevant institutions. According to the Act Governing the Register of Insured Persons and Beneficiaries of Rights Provided under Pension and Disability Insurance (ZMEPIZ-1) in charge of keeping the records is the Pension and Disability Insurance Institute of Slovenia (ZPIZ), which has authorized the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia (ZZZS) to take care of the disenrollment of insurers from the system. Additionally complicating matters is the fact that in charge of supervising the enrollment of insurers is the labour inspectorate, while supervising the disenrollment of insurers is the ZZZS. We have already written in detail about the dispersed jurisdictions in the past.

Avoiding responsibility and pointing fingers

We have already written in the past about all the aspect of how the records of insurers are stored. The position of the relevant Ministry of Labour at that time was that there were no reasons to change the way things were regulated - a response also echoed by the ZPIZ and ZZZS.

Luka Lukič