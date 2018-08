Dave Grohl bi oboževalce s 23-minutno skladbo rad spodbudil k ustvarjanju glasbe

When I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned. - Dave Grohl . PLAY Coming August 10. Link in bio.

A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) on Aug 1, 2018 at 8:15am PDT