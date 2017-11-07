Za otroke
Kitara se je na glasbeni sceni prvič pojavila na Dylanovi turneji v letih 1965 in 1966, ki jo je spremljala skupina The Band. Foto: Instagram/Julien's

7. november 2017
Ena najpomembnejših kitar v zgodovini rocka je na prodaj

Pričakujejo okoli pol milijona izkupička
3. april 2018 ob 10:10
New York - MMC RTV SLO, STA

Na dražbo gre ena najpomembnejših kitar v zgodovini rocka, nanjo so igrali ikona popkulture Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson in mnogi drugi.

Za znamenito kitaro, ki jo bo dražbena hiša Julien's 19. maja prvič ponudila na dražbi, pričakujejo med 400.000 in 600.000 dolarji.

Kitara se je na glasbeni sceni prvič pojavila na Dylanovi turneji v letih 1965 in 1966, ki jo je spremljala skupina The Band. Ta se je oblikovala iz podporne skupine The Hawks rockabilly pevca Ronnieja Hawkinsa.

V 60. in 70. letih sta na kitaro veliko igrala tako Dylan kot Robertson, pa tudi Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Levon Helm in drugi. Kitara se je pojavila na nekaterih največjih rock koncertih in nastopih ter pomembno definirala zvok nekaterih velikih rock'n'roll albumov vseh časov.

Med drugim je s kitaro Bob Dylan posnel svoj revolucionarni sedmi studijski album Blonde on Blonde iz leta 1966, pa album The Basement Tapes, ki ga je z The Bandom posnel leto pozneje in izdal leta 1975.

Znanka tudi s festivalov
Kitara se pojavi na debitantskem albumu The Banda Music from Big Pink (1968), in sicer v pesmih Chest Fever, To Kingdom Come, Caledonia Mission in The Weight. Robertsona na kitari je slišati tudi na albumu The Band (1969) ter videti na legendarnih festivalih Woodstock, Isle of Wight, Express in Watkins Glen - ta se je leta 1973 vpisal v Guinessovo knjigo rekordov, saj se ga je udeležilo okoli 600.000 ljudi, na njem pa so poleg The Banda nastopili še The Allman Brothers in Grateful Dead.

Kitaro sta si Dylan in Robertson še enkrat delila na nizu nastopov decembra 1971 na newyorški Akademiji za glasbo, današnjem Palladiumu. Nastal je eden najboljših albumov v živo skupine The Band Rock of Ages.

Your favorite music news sites like Billboard, Rolling Stone, Spin, and Guitar World are today talking about the 1965 Fender Telecaster that Bob Dylan​ used during his first electric tour in 1966 - and was also used by Robbie Robertson, George Harrison and Eric Clapton... it will be in our Music Icons memorabilia auction on May 19th at Hard Rock Cafe New York​ on online at Julien's Live! Join Julien’s in New York City at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 19, 2018 for an unprecedented MUSIC ICONS 2018 event. The headliner of this blockbuster auction will be one of the most historically important guitars in rock history, a 1965 Fender Telecaster electric guitar, played by two of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time: pop culture icon Bob Dylan and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legendary songwriter and guitarist, Robbie Robertson. The legendary instrument first came onto the music scene making history as the guitar played by acoustic folk icon Bob Dylan on his first tour "going electric" with the Hawks in 1966; his backing band would become famously renamed and revered as The Band. Played by Robbie Robertson on classic compositions such as "Up on Cripple Creek", "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and by Dylan on the revolutionary 1966 Blonde on Blonde, Robertson said "This guitar has been on the front lines of so many phenomenal events, I gaze at it with amazement." The guitar was also played extensively by other music legends including Eric Clapton​, George Harrison​ and Levon Helm​, defining the sound of some of the greatest rock and roll albums of all time. The MUSIC ICONS event will also feature rare and iconic items and memorabilia representing all genres of music from The Beatles​ to Britney Spears​. Learn more at www.JuliensAuctions.com! #Prince #Memorabilia #Auction #HardRock #HardRockCafe #NewYork #NYC #MusicIcons #LiveAuction #PaisleyPark #GeorgeHarrison #EricClapton #RobbieRobertson #BobDylan #Sports #TheBeatles

A post shared by Julien's Auctions Official (@juliens_auctions) on Mar 29, 2018 at 2:46pm PDT

T. H.
Komentarji
RICK
 # 03.04.2018 ob 10:55
Let me call buddy of mine
oliva
 # 03.04.2018 ob 11:47
Fenderca kakopak (in telecaster). :)
podatnik
 # 03.04.2018 ob 11:11
... best I can do is 200.000$ .... hhhhhhh...
