Objokana Pamela Anderson: ganljivo slovo Hefove najljubše zajčice

Poklon legendi

28. september 2017 ob 21:50

Los Angeles - MMC RTV SLO

Ob smrti legendarnega bonvivana v svileni halji so se usuli odzivi številnih zvezdnikov, ki so se spominjali svojih trenutkov s Hughom Hefnerjem. Najbolj čustveno pa se je odzvala nekdanja zajčica Pamela Anderson.

Na Instagramu je objavila video, ki je posnet v popolni tišini, na njem je povsem objokana in z razmazanimi ličili, med solzami izdavi le: "Zbogom, Hef!" Svoje srce pa je izlila na papir, saj je posnetek opremila z ganljivim pripisom.

"Jaz sem jaz zaradi tebe. Naučil si me vse o svobodi in spoštovanju. Poleg moje družine si bil najpomembnejša oseba v mojem življenju. Dal si mi moje življenje," je začela igralka, ki je v svoji karieri krasila 14 naslovnic revije Playboy - več kot katera koli druga oseba.

"Ljudje mi ves čas govorijo, da sem bila tvoja najljubša," je priznala 50-letna zvezdnica, ki se je na naslovnico Playboya lani vrnila tudi kot zadnji gol model pred popolno preobrazbo revije.

"Hvala, ker si svet naredil boljši"

"V globokem šoku sem, ampak bil si star in hrbet te je tako bolel. Zadnjič, ko sem te videla, si uporabljal hojco. Nisi me želel videti, nisi mogel slišati. Pokazal pa si mi list papirja v žepu in na njem je pisalo moje ime - Pamela, obkroženo s srčkom," skrušeno piše plavolasi sekssimbol generacije žensk v 90. letih prejšnjega stoletja.

Spominja se, kako jo je ves čas hvalil in opogumljal, naj bo sama svoja - močna, divja in svobodna. "Hvala, ker si svet naredil boljši. Bolj svoboden in seksi. Bil si džentelmen, očarljiv, eleganten, viteški. In tako zabaven. Zbogom, Hef ... tvoja Pamela," končuje svoje pisanje.



Želel je večni počitek ob sekssimbolu Marilyn Monroe

Hefnerju so se poklonile tudi druge lepotice, ki so skozi zgodovino pozirale za Playboy. Paris Hilton je objavila svojo fotografijo v kostumu Playboyeve zajčice, kako sedi ob Hefnerju. "Bil je legenda, inovator, genij, le eden svoje vrste in z zlatim srcem," je pripisala.

Tudi Kim Kardashian, ki je krasila naslovnico revije leta 2007, je zapisala, da je "ponosna, da je bila del Playboyeve ekipe", Hefnerja pa je označila za legendarnega. Hčerka pevca Franka Sinatre, Nancy Sinatra je za revijo pozirala leta 1995. "Eden najprijaznejših moških, kar sem jih kdaj poznala," je ob Hefnerjevi smrti zapisala na Twitterju.

Oglasili so se tudi pornozvezdnik Ron Jeremy, voditelj Larry King, pevec Gene Simmons, igralec Rob Lowe in številni drugi.

Hefner naj bi bil pokopan poleg Marilyn Monroe na pokopališču Westwood Village Memorial Park v Los Angelesu, kjer je zadnje počivališče našlo več filmskih in televizijskih zvezdnikov. Za mesto je že pred 25 leti odštel 75.000 dolarjev.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

My favorite image of #Hef and I. His piercing manly stare that turned you instantly into everything female A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Today the world lost a legend. #HughHefner started my career. For 22 yrs I got to wish him happy new year at his mansion. I’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/4Aowa1g44z — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

R.I.P. Hugh Hefner The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

It wasn't til March 2008 when I did the celebrity centerfold Hef was always cool DowntoEarth kinda guy. It was a privilege to have known him pic.twitter.com/k9Nrrw30GZ — Coco (@cocosworld) September 28, 2017

A man before his time, an entrepreneur, a friend, and forever a legend. Somebody that changed peoples thoughts about sex and pushed the boundaries when it was taboo. I’ll always remember my times w/ Hef. My heart felt condolences go out to the family. RIP Hugh Hefner pic.twitter.com/AqLRxuuTW4 — Verne Troyer (@VerneTroyer) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

One of my true heros, Hugh Hefner has passed away at 91. Had the opportunity to visit with him twice at his mansion. Hef was the best R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ySoY8F4VGU — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy pic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

