Pred poslovilno turnejo bo Paul Simon izdal album

Izbral je pesmi z albumov There Goes Rhymin' Simon (1973), Still Crazy After All These Years (1975), One-Trick Pony (1980), Hearts and Bones (1983), The Rhythm of the Saints (1990), You're the One (2000) in So Beautiful or So What (2011).
Plošča bo izšla med njegovo poslovilno turnejo Homeward Bound, ki jo je napovedal v začetku leta, nato pa dodal še nekaj datumov. Zadnji koncert bo tako odigral 22. septembra v parku newyorške četrti Queens.
Paul Simon je sredi 60. let minulega stoletja zaslovel kot član dueta Simon & Garfunkel, in sicer z uspešnicami The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, El Condor Pasa in Mrs. Robinson. Zadnji skupni album sta izdala leta 1970, nato pa stopila vsak na svojo umetniško pot. Ustvaril je 13 samostojnih studijskih albumov in pet v duetu z Garfunklom ter prejel 16 grammyjev.
Skladbe, ki bodo na albumu In the Blue Light:
One Man's Ceiling is Another Man's Floor
Love
Can't Run But
How the Heart Approaches What It Yearns
Pigs, Sheep and Wolves
René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War
The Teacher
Darling Lorraine
Some Folks' Lives Roll Easy
Questions for the Angels
