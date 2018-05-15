Pred poslovilno turnejo bo Paul Simon izdal album

Nekdanji član dueta Simon & Garfunkel se poslavlja

17. julij 2018 ob 16:00

New York - MMC RTV SLO, STA

Paul Simon bo na albumu In the Blue Light, ki bo izšel 7. septembra, zbral svoje najljubše pesmi, ki pa so jih mnogi oboževalci spregledali. "Na albumu so skladbe, ki so bile, ko sem jih prvič izdal, na neki način preveč čudne in niso osvojile tako velike množice, kot bi jo po mojem mnenju morale. Spremenil sem aranžmaje, harmonične strukture, na mestih pa tudi besedilo pesmi, da bodo lažje razumljive," je svojo odločitev pojasnil Simon.

Izbral je pesmi z albumov There Goes Rhymin' Simon (1973), Still Crazy After All These Years (1975), One-Trick Pony (1980), Hearts and Bones (1983), The Rhythm of the Saints (1990), You're the One (2000) in So Beautiful or So What (2011).

Plošča bo izšla med njegovo poslovilno turnejo Homeward Bound, ki jo je napovedal v začetku leta, nato pa dodal še nekaj datumov. Zadnji koncert bo tako odigral 22. septembra v parku newyorške četrti Queens.

Paul Simon je sredi 60. let minulega stoletja zaslovel kot član dueta Simon & Garfunkel, in sicer z uspešnicami The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, El Condor Pasa in Mrs. Robinson. Zadnji skupni album sta izdala leta 1970, nato pa stopila vsak na svojo umetniško pot. Ustvaril je 13 samostojnih studijskih albumov in pet v duetu z Garfunklom ter prejel 16 grammyjev.

Skladbe, ki bodo na albumu In the Blue Light:

One Man's Ceiling is Another Man's Floor

Love

Can't Run But

How the Heart Approaches What It Yearns

Pigs, Sheep and Wolves

René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War

The Teacher

Darling Lorraine

Some Folks' Lives Roll Easy

Questions for the Angels

