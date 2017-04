"Vseeno mi je, koliko si stara, srček, samo smehljaj se z očmi"

I'm so excited about this!!! Apply Now, boo!!! #ANTM #tyrabanks #michellemockcasting #Tyrasback Send 3 photos, Name, Age, Height, Weight (all shapes welcome!) and your Contact Information to VH1TopModel@gmail.com. You must be a U.S. Citizen! #antm24 #casting 18+ #ageaintnothingbutanumber Hope to see you soon! TyTy

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:14am PDT