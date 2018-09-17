Za otroke
Angleška šola, 4. sezona: 9. del
Justin Bieber in Hailey Baldwin sta se poročila. Foto: Getty Images

17. september 2018
Poroka na skrivaj - Justin Bieber in Hailey Baldwin presenetila vse
13. julij 2018
Justin Bieber za zaročni prstan odštel pol milijona dolarjev

"Z mojo ženo" – Justin Bieber potrdil poroko

Hailey spremenila priimek
19. november 2018 ob 15:26
Sydney - MMC RTV SLO, Reuters

Kanadski popzvezdnik Justin Bieber je na družbenih omrežjih potrdil, da se je poročil z manekenko Hailey Baldwin.

Dva meseca po tem, ko so svetovni mediji pisali o poroki na skrivaj, je 24-letni glasbenik razkril veselo novico.

"Moja žena je neverjetna," je 24-letni Bieber pripisal k fotografiji na Instagramu, na kateri se s tri leta mlajšo Baldwinovo držita za roke. Da sta mlada zvezdnika res poročena, je na Instagramu potrdila tudi Hailey, kjer je priimek spremenila v Bieber.

Par se je poročil septembra, dva meseca po tem, ko sta si nadela zaročna prstana. Glasbenik in Baldwinova, sicer hčerka igralca in producenta Stephena Baldwina, sta se zaročila med počitnicami na Bahamih 7. julija.

Številni so bili glede njunega razmerja sprva skeptični, saj sta se zbližala samo nekaj mesecev po koncu razmerja med Bieberjem in Seleno Gomez. A kot kaže, je njuno ljubezensko razmerje vseeno pristno, okronala sta ga še s poroko.

Justin Bieber je postal drugi glasbenik po Katy Perry, ki ima na Twitterju več kot 100 milijonov sledilcev, več kot 100 milijonov oboževalcev mu sledi tudi na Instagramu.

View this post on Instagram

@adidasOriginals #CreatorSeries NYC shoot @adidasOriginals @jdofficial @jdwomen #createdwithadidas

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Nov 14, 2018 at 8:39am PST

View this post on Instagram

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

D. S.
Prijavi napako
Komentarji
Jazst2
 # 19.11.2018 ob 15:59
bljak...
davide
 # 19.11.2018 ob 17:11
Hehe tip je napisal cel esej kako jo ima rad, čez pol leta bo pa objavil esej zakaj njuna zveza ni zdržala
dajsi
 # 19.11.2018 ob 16:37
pa sej se bo vsak čas preklala na dva dela, če jo ne bo prej vetrič odpihnil
štamprle
 # 19.11.2018 ob 17:27
Svet prenapolnjenih riti, to je vse.
DXM
 # 19.11.2018 ob 17:09
Neumnost elit očitno ni nekaj kar denar lahko popravi. Prince Harri naprimer ali pa Justin. Draga ločitev bo tole Justinček.
Zlobni genij
 # 19.11.2018 ob 16:59
Ne vem za vas, ampak meni je Magellan še danes precej bolj kul od nekega Justina Bieberja. ;)
štajerc64
 # 19.11.2018 ob 16:42
na sliki ena pa ko natural born killers.
davincy_1983
 # 19.11.2018 ob 15:58
100.000 milijonov?
