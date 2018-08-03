Since 2007 the first Friday in August has been celebrated worldwide as the International Beer Day, a day dedicated to all beer lovers, brewers, hops producers and pub owners.

Consumption

The web is full of sources on beer consumption. The Statistical Office obtains the data on annual beer consumption with the Household Budget Survey. According to the latest data, a person in Slovenia consumed on average 26 litres of beer in 2015. In the past ten years beer consumption has not changed much.

Production and trade

In 2017, 57 enterprises in Slovenia had beer production as their main registered activity. Their number has been growing rapidly since 2010, when there were only 13 such enterprises.

EUR 28.5 million of beer was imported to Slovenia and EUR 29.5 million was exported from Slovenia in 2017, meaning that for the first time in ten years beer exports exceeded imports. Most beer was exported to Croatia (28%), followed by Italy (28%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (21%), and imported from Austria (39%), followed by Croatia (17%) and Italy (10%).