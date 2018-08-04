In 2017, 72% of households in Slovenia could afford holidays

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In 2017, 72% of households in Slovenia could afford one-week holidays outside home for all household members, which was three percentage points more than in the previous year and the most since we started to collect these data (in 2005). Foto: Reuters Share

In 2017, 72% of households in Slovenia could afford one-week holidays outside home for all household members, which was three percentage points more than in the previous year and the most since we started to collect these data (in 2005).

As regards the type of household, the share was the highest in households with two parents and at least one dependent child (87%) and the lowest in one person households (60%). The capabilities to afford the holidays are to the largest extent influenced by the household’s income: in 2017, 94% of households with the highest income and only 46% of households with the lowest income could afford holidays.

As regards statistical regions, the share of households that could afford holidays was the highest in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region (82%) and the lowest in the Koroška statistical region (64%).

Where, how and why do we travel?

In 2017 around 1,152,000 or two thirds of residents of Slovenia aged 15 years or more went on at least one private trip. They made around 4,288,000 private trips, 6% more than in 2016. The main reason of 77% of these trips was taking a holiday and the main reason for taking a holiday (78%) was relaxation and resting.

Most private trips in 2017 were made in July (21% of all). The share of private trips abroad made in July is even higher at 24%. In 88% of private trips the main means of transport was a passenger road motor vehicle. Second placed were buses and airplanes with 5% each.

The most visited county was Croatia (64% of all private trips made abroad), followed by Italy (7%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5%) and Austria (5%). In 2016 we were asking our respondents about the type of destination and at that time the destination of more than two thirds of private trips abroad was the seaside.

Martin Bajželj, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia