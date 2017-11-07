Ocena novice: Vaša ocena: Ocena 3.5 od 4 glasov Ocenite to novico! Kitara se je na glasbeni sceni prvič pojavila na Dylanovi turneji v letih 1965 in 1966, ki jo je spremljala skupina The Band. Foto: Instagram/Julien's Sorodne novice Princeovo zelenomodro kitaro prodali za 600 tisoč evrov "Relikvija velike glasbene ikone" Kurta Cobaina na prodaj Dodaj v

Ena najpomembnejših kitar v zgodovini rocka je na prodaj

Pričakujejo okoli pol milijona izkupička

3. april 2018 ob 10:10

New York - MMC RTV SLO, STA

Na dražbo gre ena najpomembnejših kitar v zgodovini rocka, nanjo so igrali ikona popkulture Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson in mnogi drugi.

Za znamenito kitaro, ki jo bo dražbena hiša Julien's 19. maja prvič ponudila na dražbi, pričakujejo med 400.000 in 600.000 dolarji.

Kitara se je na glasbeni sceni prvič pojavila na Dylanovi turneji v letih 1965 in 1966, ki jo je spremljala skupina The Band. Ta se je oblikovala iz podporne skupine The Hawks rockabilly pevca Ronnieja Hawkinsa.

V 60. in 70. letih sta na kitaro veliko igrala tako Dylan kot Robertson, pa tudi Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Levon Helm in drugi. Kitara se je pojavila na nekaterih največjih rock koncertih in nastopih ter pomembno definirala zvok nekaterih velikih rock'n'roll albumov vseh časov.

Med drugim je s kitaro Bob Dylan posnel svoj revolucionarni sedmi studijski album Blonde on Blonde iz leta 1966, pa album The Basement Tapes, ki ga je z The Bandom posnel leto pozneje in izdal leta 1975.

Znanka tudi s festivalov

Kitara se pojavi na debitantskem albumu The Banda Music from Big Pink (1968), in sicer v pesmih Chest Fever, To Kingdom Come, Caledonia Mission in The Weight. Robertsona na kitari je slišati tudi na albumu The Band (1969) ter videti na legendarnih festivalih Woodstock, Isle of Wight, Express in Watkins Glen - ta se je leta 1973 vpisal v Guinessovo knjigo rekordov, saj se ga je udeležilo okoli 600.000 ljudi, na njem pa so poleg The Banda nastopili še The Allman Brothers in Grateful Dead.

Kitaro sta si Dylan in Robertson še enkrat delila na nizu nastopov decembra 1971 na newyorški Akademiji za glasbo, današnjem Palladiumu. Nastal je eden najboljših albumov v živo skupine The Band Rock of Ages.

T. H.