Nocoj na TV SLO 1: nadaljevanka...
Izdelava nakita iz polstene volne...
A Land of Wine, Birch Trees and...
Legends of Honor
Selena Gomez
Pevka po operaciji dobro okreva. Foto: Reuters

11. junij 2017
Selena Gomez: Z The Weeknd sem lahko takšna, kot sem

Selena Gomez razkrila, da so ji presadili ledvico

Ledvico ji je darovala njena prijateljica
15. september 2017 ob 14:07
Los Angeles - MMC RTV SLO

Selena Gomez je na Instagramu razkrila, da so ji poleti presadili ledvico, ki ji jo je darovala njena najboljša prijateljica, sicer igralka Francia Raisa.

"Zavedam se, da so nekateri moji oboževalci opazili, da sem se poleti umaknila iz javnosti. Spraševali so se, zakaj ne promoviram svojih novih glasbenih izdelkov, na katere sem izredno ponosna. Vendar sem morala zaradi lupusa, ki je prizadel ledvico, na operacijo," je zvezdnica zapisala pod fotografijo, na kateri je skupaj z darovalko Francio Raiso.

Pevka je prvi singel It Ain't Me z novega albuma izdala marca, in čeprav sta hitu sledili še pesmi Bad Liar in Fetish, se je zvezdnica zaradi operacije popolnoma odpovedala promociji novih pesmi. "To sem morala narediti zaradi svojega zdravja," je pojasnila Gomezova.

Pred dvema letoma so ji odkrili lupus
25-letnici so pred dvema letoma diagnosticirali sistemski lupus eritematozus, kronično avtoimunsko bolezen vezivnega tkiva, ki lahko prizadene kožo, sklepe, krvne celice pa tudi notranje organe, najpogosteje ledvice, pljuča in srce. Gomezova si je po diagnozi vzela nekaj časa zase, spopadala pa se je tudi z depresijo in anksioznostjo, ki ju je pripisala svoji avtoimunski bolezni, poroča CNN.

Pevka se je pretekli vikend prvič po operaciji pojavila v javnosti, s partnerjem The Weekndom se je udeležila dogodka v New Yorku.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Sa. J.
Komentarji
stewie
 # 15.09.2017 ob 14:10
Kakšna ledvica neki, njej bi morali presaditi možgane...
