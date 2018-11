92 milijonov za kitajski obed: Rekordni Hopperjev Chop Suey

View this post on Instagram

Willem de Kooning’s ‘Woman as Landscape’ belongs to a group of seven paintings that radically changed the artist’s depiction of the female body. When it was first exhibited in the 1950s, the work energised and scandalised the art world in equal measure.⠀ .⠀ Many of the other works in the series are now in major museum collections, including the MoMA, the Whitney and the National Gallery of Australia. ‘Woman as Landscape’ is one of few works left in private hands.⠀ .⠀ See this painting at our Rockefeller Center galleries, on view until 13 November.⠀ .⠀ Willem de Kooning (1904–1997), ‘Woman as Landscape’, 1954–55. Estimate: $60,000,000– 80,000,000.⠀ .⠀ An American Place: The Barney A. Ebsworth Collection Evening Sale – 13 November 2018.⠀ .⠀ #willemdekooning #dekooning #womanaslandscape #contemporaryart #painting #newyork #exhibition⠀ .⠀ Installation view, Abstract Expressionism, Royal Academy of Arts, London, September 24, 2016–January 2, 2017, (present lot illustrated). Photo: Carl Court / Staff / Getty Images. Artwork: © 2018 The Willem de Kooning Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

