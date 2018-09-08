Average monthly earnings higher in nominal terms and lower in real terms than in 1st quarter 2018

Average monthly gross earnings of persons employed by registered natural persons for the 2nd quarter of 2018 amounted to EUR 976.23; compared to gross earnings for the 1st quarter of 2018 they were higher in nominal terms by 0.9% and lower in real terms by 1.1%.
Average monthly net earnings of those persons for the 2nd quarter of 2018 amounted to EUR 682.45; compared to net earnings for the 1st quarter of 2018 they were higher in nominal terms by 0.8% and lower in real terms by 1.2%.
Compared to earnings for the 2nd quarter of 2017, average monthly earnings for the 2nd quarter of 2018 were higher: net earnings in nominal terms by 4.2% and in real terms by 2.3%.
Average monthly net earnings the highest in mining and quarrying
The highest average monthly net earnings of persons employed by registered natural persons for the 2nd quarter of 2018 were paid in mining and quarrying (EUR 889.92).
Compared to net earnings for the 1st quarter of 2018, average monthly net earnings of persons employed by registered natural persons for the 2nd quarter of 2018 increased the most in administrative and support service activities (by 4.9%), followed by electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (by 4.2%) and education (by 4.1%). The highest decrease was recorded in arts, entertainment and recreation (by 3.4%). Compared to earnings for the 2nd quarter of 2017, average monthly net earnings increased the most in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (by 7.1%).
