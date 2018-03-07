In 2017 tourists generated almost 12 million overnight stays

In December 2017, 11% more tourist arrivals and 10% more overnight stays were recorded in tourist accommodations than in December 2016. The same was true for foreign and domestic tourists. In 2017 almost 12 million tourist overnight stays were generated. Foto: BoBo

Tourist arrivals and overnight stays, detailed data, Slovenia, December 2017

7. March 2018 ob 17:03

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In December 2017, 11% more tourist arrivals and 10% more overnight stays were recorded in tourist accommodations than in December 2016. The same was true for foreign and domestic tourists. In 2017 almost 12 million tourist overnight stays were generated.

In December 2017, more than 279,000 tourist arrivals and almost 656,000 overnight stays were registered in tourist accommodations, which was 11% more tourist arrivals and 10% more overnight stays than in December 2016. The number of foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13% and the number of their overnight stays by 14%. The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 5% and the number of their overnight stays by 4%.

Most tourists from Italy, Austria and Croatia

Most foreign overnight stays in December 2017 were generated by tourists from Italy (more than 135,000 or 34%), followed by tourists from Austria (12%), Croatia (9%), Germany (5%), Serbia (5%) and Hungary (3%).

Tourists from all key markets increased the number of their overnight stays compared to December 2016 except for tourists from Germany, who generated 10% fewer overnight stays. In more detail the number of tourist overnight stays increased the most for tourists from Serbia (34%), followed by tourists from Croatia (27%), Hungary (22%), Italy (13%) and Austria (7%).

In December 2017 most overnight stays in hotels

In December 2017, almost 485,000 or 74% of all tourist overnight stays were recorded in hotels, 6% in apartment settlements, 5% in private accommodations – rented rooms and dwellings, 4% in camping sites, and 4% in company vacation facilities and vacation facilities for youth. In hotels permanent bedplaces were on average occupied 47% and hotel rooms 50% (net occupancy).

Compared to December 2016, the number of tourist overnight stays increased in all types of tourist accommodations except for company vacation facilities and vacation facilities for youth, where it decreased by 8%. The number of overnight stays went up in private accommodations – rented rooms and dwellings by 21%, in hotels by 10%, in apartment settlements by 4% and in camping sites by 3%.

In December 2017 the most overnight stays were recorded in health (spa) resorts

In December 2017, the highest number of tourist overnight stays in Slovenia (36% or more than 234,000) was recorded in health (spa) resorts, followed by mountain resorts (21%), municipality Ljubljana (14%) and seaside resorts (13%).

Compared to December 2016, in December 2017 more overnight stays were generated in all types of municipalities. The number of overnight stays went up in mountain resorts by 16%, in municipality Ljubljana by 13%, in health (spa) resorts by 6% and in seaside resorts by 1%.

As regards municipalities, most tourist overnight stays in December 2017 were recorded in Ljubljana (15% or more than 100,000), followed by Piran, Brežice, Kranjska Gora, Bled and Moravske toplice.

By the end of December 2017 almost 12 million tourist overnight stays

In 2017, 13% more tourist arrivals and 11% more overnight stays were recorded in tourist accommodations than in the previous year. Foreign tourists generated almost 8.1 million overnight stays and more than 3.4 million arrivals and domestic tourists more than 3.9 million overnight stays and more than 1.3 million arrivals, the sum of which is almost 12 million total tourist overnight stays.More detailed monthly data on accommodation capacities and tourist arrivals and overnight stays are published in the SI-STAT Database.

