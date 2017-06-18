The web application Slovene Statistical Regions and Municipalities in Numbers was updated

In many ways Slovene statistical regions and municipalities are similar but in many ways they are also different. We invite you to take an interesting tour of Slovene statistical regions and municipalities, discovering their characteristics and getting to know them better.
Tina Črnigoj Marc, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia
