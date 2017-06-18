Slovenian Magazine
Slovenia in Numbers
Would you like to know in which region the people are the most satisfied, which region has the highest share of dwellings connected to the public sewage system, or perhaps which region has the highest number of agricultural tractors per 1,000 population? Foto: EPA

The web application Slovene Statistical Regions and Municipalities in Numbers was updated

Slovene statistical regions and municipalities in figures 2017
18. June 2017 ob 06:29
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In many ways Slovene statistical regions and municipalities are similar but in many ways they are also different. We invite you to take an interesting tour of Slovene statistical regions and municipalities, discovering their characteristics and getting to know them better.

In many ways Slovene statistical regions and municipalities are similar but in many ways they are also different. Therefore, we prepared “identity cards” with data and indicators for all 12 statistical regions and 212 municipalities in Slovenia. We prepared brief descriptions and presented them in the web application Slovene Statistical Regions and Municipalities in Numbers.

Would you like to know in which region the people are the most satisfied, which region has the highest share of dwellings connected to the public sewage system, or perhaps which region has the highest number of agricultural tractors per 1,000 population? The data are presented in even greater detail by municipalities. Did you know that Osilnica was the only municipality in Slovenia without a kindergarten in 2015? Did you know that municipality Trzin is distinctly labour-oriented as it has three times more workplaces than persons in employment living in it? Did you know that most tourist overnight stays were registered in municipality Piran (14%), followed by municipality Ljubljana with 11%?

Tina Črnigoj Marc, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia