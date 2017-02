Emma Watson: Blišč z rdečih preprog je lahko "eko"

Tonight was the first ever public screening of @beautyandthebeast! We were so happy to surprise the audience in Paris and say “bonjour” in person, especially as this is the country where it was created and Belle’s place of birth Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the new Co-Creative Directors of @oscardelarenta, created this Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers as part of their first collection. The entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta’s NYC atelier @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:29pm PST