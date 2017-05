Umrl je eden najbolj cenjenih fotoreporterjev Stanley Greene

Zelina Grozny, Chechnya ,2001 Since the death of her child Zelina often stares at something far away , elusive . She says she is already dead herself , if only time would hurry up . #newvoyagesfromplacesneverseenbefore400 #noorimages #openwound #trolleybooks#chechnya

