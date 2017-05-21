Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In his post-election address, Janša thanked the party for the trust. He emphasized that the past mandate had been difficult and full of challenges, “possibly the most difficult one after 1992”. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Janša re-elected as president of SDS

11th congress of SDS in Maribor

21. May 2017 ob 12:11

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

At the 11th congress of the SDS, 666 delegates have voted in favour of the re-election of Janez Janša as the party's president. Five people voted against. In his speech Janša announced efforts to create a Slovenia where everyone will feel equal and accepted.

Janez Janša has been the leader of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) since 1993 and has not been challenged by any contenders for the presidential position so far. After nearly a quarter of a century at the lead of SDS, Janša has thus been given the eight mandate at the top of SDS.

However, this was the party's last congress election, as delegates confirmed statutory changes. The president will now be elected at pre-congress conferences directly by all full members of the party. The vice president of SDS Zvone Černač emphasized that these were important changes that would enable further strengthening of the party's management and democratic decision making process within the party.

The delegates also supported a few programme-related resolutions. In addition to the main one, called Slovenia in the Heart, which was the thread of Janša's speech, additional documents highlighted the areas of healthcare, the young, families and workers' rights.

The congress hall also hosted about 250 guests from Slovenia and abroad, including the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban. Some politicians have problematised his arrival to SDS congress due to the planned collaboration of the Hungarian government with the Slovenian one in the Koper-Divača second rail project, as SDS has voiced support for a referendum against the project.

Janša: We'll fight for the equality of everyone

In his address to the participants after the election, Janša touched upon the party's and country's history as well as its future. He is convinced the country would wake up soon. "There comes a time of resolve, there comes a time for a new page in the book of Slovenia's history, which will be written in Slovenian language, with a Slovenian script. We'll use the same alphabet as during the time of democratisation and declaration of independence, so that transition will finally be concluded," emphasized the president of SDS, adding a few critical remarks regarding the political Left and the conditions in the Slovenian judiciary system.

