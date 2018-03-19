Revoz will be number two

According to Reuters, Renault will move a majority of the production of its bestselling car model to Turkey. That way, the factory in Bursa will overtake Revoz from Novo Mesto as the main Clio plant.
Renault makes its Clio model, which is the bestselling model of the car brand, in French Flins, in Bursa, Turkey, and in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. In the future 94 percent of all the Clios will be made in Bursa and Novo Mesto, and only around six percent in Flins.
According to Automotivenews Europe the factory in Bursa will assume the leading role. It will be followed by the Revoz factory, while French Flins will only be helping with production when the first two sites will not be able to meet the demand.
Renault has sold around 15 million Clios since 1990. Last year the Renault Clio was the second bestselling car in Europe after the Volkswagen Golf.
