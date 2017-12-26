2017 – a year of economic growth

At the end of 2017 we are publishing the latest statistical data on the situation in the country.

Further on only some selected statistics are presented. The entire overview of data for 2017 is available here (in Slovene only).

- By the end of September 2017 Slovenian GDP grew in real terms by 4.7% over the same period of 2016. The pre-crisis GDP level was reached in the 2nd quarter of this year; for Slovenian economy the period of recovery has officially ended.

- In the first half of 2017 the growth of household disposable income strengthened; household disposable income was 4.7% higher than in the first half of 2016. To a large extent this was the result of compensation of employees, which increased in the first half of 2017 by more than 5%.

- In October and November 2017 consumers in Slovenia were the most optimistic ever; in these two months the consumer confidence indicator was namely the highest since we started to conduct the consumer survey in 1996.

- According to the latest data for the 3rd quarter of 2017, the LFS unemployment rate was 6.3% and thus the lowest after the 3rd quarter of 2009.

- Average monthly gross earnings were growing in 2017; in the first nine months they were 2.2% higher than in the same period a year ago. They went up in both sectors: in the public sector by 2.6% and in the private sector by 2.4%.

- According to the first estimate, the value of agricultural production in 2017 is expected to be 7% lower than in 2016. Crop production value is expected to go down by 18% and animal output value up by 7%.

- In the first nine months of 2017, 9.9 million overnight stays were recorded in tourist accommodations in Slovenia, which is 12% more than in the same period of 2016.

- In 2016 almost 65,000 first registrations of new passenger cars were recorded in Slovenia; by September 2017 more than 55,000 new passenger cars were registered for the first time in Slovenia, which is 11% more than in the same period of 2016.