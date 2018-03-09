Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 3.0 with 2 votes Rate this news article! These days, the Church of the Virgin Mary of the Seven Sorrows in the small Gorenjska village of Podbrezje is best known to drivers on the A2 highway; many admire its graceful tower and the Julian Alps behind it as they make their way towards the Austrian border. But throughout its history, the church has been more than just a pretty sight; it has served as a refuge from the Ottoman Turks and a place of hope for those who needed it most. (The picture is symbolic) Foto: EPA Share

A Church of Hope

Slovenia Revealed

9. March 2018 ob 06:21

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

These days, the Church of the Virgin Mary of the Seven Sorrows in the small Gorenjska village of Podbrezje is best known to drivers on the A2 highway; many admire its graceful tower and the Julian Alps behind it as they make their way towards the Austrian border. But throughout its history, the church has been more than just a pretty sight; it has served as a refuge from the Ottoman Turks and a place of hope for those who needed it most.

The church, officially known as the Church of St. Benedict, was first mentioned in the 16th century. Early in its history, it acquired a protective wall and defense towers. The structures were designed to protect the church from the Ottoman Turks, whose raids were a persistent danger in the late Middle Ages. The walls even gave rise to a local legend, involving a maiden who had sought refuge in the church. Just before she got to the safety of the walls, a Turk grabbed her by the hair. Everything seemed lost, but a brave savior intervened, cut off her hair, and saved her from a lifetime of slavery under the Ottomans.

For years, the church served a refuge from political turmoil, whether it came from foreign invaders or feuding nobles. But later, it became a refuge of a different kind. People with severe illnesses began to visit the church and the Way of the Cross leading up to it in search of a cure. The church eventually emerged as an important pilgrimage destination. People who found themselves miraculously cured during their visits left inscriptions on the church’s walls. Some survive to this day.

In the 18th century, a magnificent altar was added to the church. It featured a pieta – a portrayal of the Virgin Mary with her dead son in her arms. A century later, two paintings joined the altar. One was the work of the accomplished Slovenian painter Leopold Layer, while the other was created by Ivana Kobilca – one of Slovenia’s first female artists. She had spent some time in Podbrezje, where she also created one of her most famous works, titled Summer. The painting that she created for the Church of the Virgin Mary of the Seven Sorrows is a rare religious work by a master painter who portrayed mostly secular scenes.

The church continued to attract the interest of artists. In 1956 a painter named Izidor Mole added frescoes to its interior; one of them portrays the legendary maiden who was saved from the Turks.

The Church of the Virgin Mary of the Seven Sorrows is no longer a major pilgrimage destination, but people from nearby villages still come to the church to pray in times of need, just as generations of believers had done when they needed hope for a better tomorrow.

Jaka Bartolj