An Ancient Rite of Passage

Slovenia Revealed

8. September 2017 ob 06:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

For any village in Slovenia, a wedding is one of the most important events of the year. It represents not just a milestone in the life of the newlyweds, but the festivities also serve as a welcome break from the routine of rural life. May of the traditions that accompany weddings have been around for centuries, and one of the oldest is a roadblock known as šranga.

The tradition usually takes place in the morning after a wedding. When the newlyweds leave the village where the all-night festivities were held, they are stopped at a roadblock by young men from the area. Sometimes, the roadblock is a surprise, but often, the groom receives a “threat” the night before.

The bride is “kidnapped” at the roadblock and can only be released after the groom ransoms her. In some cases, the ransom is symbolic – a few old coins --, but the sums can often be quite large, depending on the perceived wealth of the newlyweds. Often, the sum is high enough for every member of the roadblock to pay for their dinner, with the leftovers being used to give a gift to the bride.

In most cases, money alone does not get the groom off the hook. By tradition, he may be required to chop firewood, mow a lawn, drive a tractor, or milk a cow – skills important in a rural environment. To make things worse, some of the tasks are designed to get the groom ready for his life as a father. In many parts of Slovenia, he is forced to change a baby’s diapers, with only the best man allowed to help him out. Only after he completes the tasks is the bride returned to his custody.

Despite the changing lifestyles in rural areas, šranga – this ancient test of the groom’s skills and knowledge – is still alive in many parts of the country, another Slovenian tradition that has survived the turmoil of a changing world.

Jaka Bartolj